Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus.

Despite serious consideration and framing of the deal from Pogba and his team, wages were the biggest hurdle as City wanted to halve the one’s he was on.

City would be wise to look else where and reportedly already have as Matheus Nunes and Frenkie De Jong have been linked more and more.

Pogba would not have fit culturally and while I have no doubt Guardiola could have got the best out of him it be better to go younger and cheaper overall.

Expect this mini squad refresh to accelerate in June and be wrapped by July as City would want all business concluded before then.