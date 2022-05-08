Manchester City Crush Newcastle United, 5-0: Reaction & Tweets

A much needed victory as Manchester City play a complete game and beat Newcastle United 5-0. The win send City top and with a better goal difference. With three matches to go it’s a difference of three points!

We’ll hope City can continue that roll as they will have several injuries to contend with. For now let’s check out Pep Guardiola’s great presser:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I am very pleased. (It was a) perfect afternoon. Before the start of the game I felt in our crowd that they were disappointed, but not sad about who we are as a team and what we have done in the last five years every three days. “Three more points. Three games left and one competition to play and big problems behind because we have just three defenders for these three games. “We are going to try and do it. Now after what happened with Liverpool and with us today, Wednesday became a final. “It is an absolute final and I am pretty sure we will prepare well to try and beat them.”

A great day for City as we get off that bittersweet feel and look forward to winning the Premier League title! Only three games to go!

Notable Tweets

There’s no place like home 50th Premier League Etihad goal ⚽️ and 3 important points! High @ManCity pic.twitter.com/26DmAXUthv — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 8, 2022