Jack Grealish: “We stuck together as a unit which was needed.”

Jack Grealish had his biggest game of the season perhaps for Manchester City. His play helped propel City to a huge and over whelming victory vs Newcastle. His assist and overall great play was a big part of it.

Speaking after the match, the star winger was adamant on how well he and his teammates responded. Let’s check it out!

“We always knew there was gonna be pressure on us especially after midweek,” he said. “We bounced back perfectly. We stuck together as a unit which was needed. Now we need to try and end the season strongly. “We just have to go out there and win every game ourselves, we’re in the driving seat. We can’t look at what is going on around us. We just have to go and win every game. “Fingers crossed, we have to go back and work hard as we have another huge game on Wednesday.” “We played against a good Newcastle team who have been brilliant especially since January. Today was the perfect response and perfect performance. “It’s football you just want to score goals, I try to score and assist as I haven’t had as many as i want this season. As the game went on we wanted more goals.”

A great performance from the lads as they showed their mettle and are just that much closer to the Premier League title!