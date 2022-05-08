Three Manchester City Players Reportedly Out for Rest of the Season

Breaking news at Pep’s presser after the win vs Newcastle United. Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias have been ruled out for the rest of the season, says Pep Guardiola.

A crushing blow as Ruben Dias was the player who left injured today. He could miss out on the last three games. Having played only 45 minutes vs Newcastle it’d be a real shame if this was it for Dias this season.

Kyle Walker was last seen exiting the UCL match midweek and he performed admirably as City were up when he was on the pitch. His injury seemed touchy even before that match. Walker will now be another massive miss as City look to close in on another PL title.

John Stones is perhaps the most mysterious injury as it could be muscular and could see him out a lengthy amount. Sones had perfored well when called upona nd it’s a real tragedy that all three players will be out for the remainder of the season!