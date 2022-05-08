Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 5, Raheem Sterling 19’ 90+3’, Aymeric Laporte 38’, Rodrigo 61’, Phil Foden 90’

Newcastle United United 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from several of our stars.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this one. A much needed result after the disappointment midweek and one that puts City back at the top of the Premier League.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, more than enough to win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to keep us top and now three points ahead with three matches left.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a great game overall with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish playing really well.

City had so many other players who did well like Foden and De Bruyne.

The story of the night is that City win and do so convincingly.

A strong day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).