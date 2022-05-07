Poll: Would You Take Paul Pogba at Manchester City?

Manchester City have been linked with a sensational swoop for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in the summer.

Pogba, who has struggled for form since re-joining United from Juventus, is a free agent in the summer, and manager Pep Guardiola is on the look-out for a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho, who looks set to leave the blues in the summer.

City have been linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but it’s the rumoured Pogba swoop that has had blues talking over the last few days.

Pogba left United on a free transfer to Juventus in 2012 but re-signed for the club four years later for a fee of just under £90m. Since then, the French midfielder’s form has been erratic and hasn’t achieved what the club expected, and United are now set to lose him again for free.

With the blues rumoured to be interested, what do you think? Should we sign him up if we have the chance, or walk on by?

