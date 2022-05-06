Manchester City v Newcastle United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot Newcastle United.

The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final matches.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 08 May 2022 Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell.

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies.

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City have lost twice in last 16 matches across all competitions. A good record as they look to win another PL Title.

After winning their previous four matches, Newcastle lost narrowly to Liverpool last weekend. They arrive in 10th position and are 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

A fun match is ahead vs a red hot side.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kyle Walker and John Stones as questionable.

Newcastle have Fraser, Wilson, Schar, Hayden, Lewis and Trippier out injured.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United