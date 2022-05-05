Manchester City Suffer, Eliminated from UCL: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City suffered Champions League semi-final heartbreak as Real Madrid staged a stunning comeback flurry to win a 3-1 second leg win after extra time at the Bernabeu to clinch a 6-5 win on aggregate.

A massively disappointing day for all City fans. What more can be said.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It is tough for us. We cannot deny it. We were so close to arriving in the Champions League final. “We didn’t play much good in the first half. We didn’t find our game, but it’s normal in this competition. The second half was much better. After the goal we controlled it. “We found the game, we arrived at the byline. Jack helped us to control the game and unfortunately he could not finish when we were close. “We need time now. One or two days, but we will rise. We will come up. We have to do it, with our people.” “They put a lot of players in the box. Four strikers plus Militao and they find the goals. “I have had defeats in the Champions League. I have had tough defeats with Barcelona against Chelsea when both games were exceptional and we could not reach the final.”

Notable Tweets