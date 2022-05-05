Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Fall in UCL Semi’s

Manchester City 1, Riyad Mahrez 73’

Real Madrid, Rodrygo 90’ 90+1, Karim Benzema 95’

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City falls in dramatic fashion at Madrid.

Manchester City fall after playing real different two halves including a dramatic fall in he last two minutes of regulation. Madrid proved why they are kings of Europe and City could not overcome demons of the past.

One where City was in position all match and let it slip. Just a disappointing night.

City had so many players who did decent, but not enough to win as Riyad Mahrez made a difference as did Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne before coming off.

The story of the night is that City suffer a great loss to a more than courageous Real Madrid side.

A sad day of football.

