Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women entertain Birmingham City in their final match of the WSL season, knowing victory will put them two points clear of United in third place. The blues are just a solitary point behind United going into the match, but Sunday’s 7-2 hammering of Brighton wiped out the goal difference, giving City the chance to claim third place and the final Champions League spot.

However, it is a vital match at the bottom of the table as anything but a win for Birmingham will see them relegated from the WSL. The visitors are five points behind Leicester with just six points to play for, and the blues can enjoy some extra support from Foxes fans this evening.

City have won their last eleven matches in all competitions, while the visitors have won just two and drawn one of their last ten.

Team News

Manager Gareth Taylor has confirmed that duo Vicky Losada and Jess Park will not be fit in time to face Birmingham. Losada has not featured for the blues since their 4-1 win at Manchester United in the FA Cup, while Park has not been in the squad since City’s 2-0 WSL win at West Ham at the beginning of April.

“Vicky Losada and Jess Park will take part in some part of training on Tuesday evening,” the manager confirmed. “This game is too close for them but they’re moving in the right direction, which is helpful.”

Taylor also confirmed the blues have no new injury worries ahead of the match against the WSL strugglers.

“At the moment, there are no knocks. There were a couple of little things we had to manage, given the quick turnaround. The players are in good shape. It’s very similar to what we had at the weekend.”

Prediction

Both teams are fighting for points, and no doubt Birmingham’s confidence will be high after their shock 3-1 win at Brighton. However, City have a big prize to go for and that should be enough to carry them through.

Manchester City Women 4-0 Birmingham City Women