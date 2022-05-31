Raheem Sterling Interest Ramps Up, Could Leave Manchester City -report

Raheem Sterling interest ramps up, that according to the latest reports. Daily Mail, who are generally in the know, have reported the increased interest, unlike anything seen before.

That could mean Sterling has played his last game for Manchester City. Initial reports say the interest is majority coming from Spain with Bayern Munich also interested. It was stated earlier that Sterling would only leave for Real Madrid and if that is the case a 50 million euros deal could be struck in record time.

A move anywhere else would make little sense to me as his best shot at a UCL next season is right here at Manchester City. It would be illogical to move to Barcelona, Atletico or Bayern.

Sterling for his part has made it known nothing will be set in stone until after this international break which is over in about two weeks.

We should get much clarity then.