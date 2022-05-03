Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women – The Opposition

It’s a big night at the Academy Stadium at both ends of the table as Manchester City Women welcome Birmingham to Manchester.

The blues are battling neighbours United for the final Champions League spot, while Birmingham face a relegation fight and need the three points to try and close the gap on Leicester City.

Anything less than a win against the blues will see Birmingham drop out of the WSL and ensure Leicester’s survival, so City will have quite a lot of added support from other fans.

Form

Birmingham’s form has been dire. From a possible thirty points from ten WSL matches this in 2022, Birmingham have collected just seven, with two wins and a draw. They have lost seven of their last nine matches, and their only away victory in the league came at Brighton on 23rd April.

They got their first win of the season at the start of January, when they beat title hopefuls Arsenal 2-0 at home, but lost the following six, a run that ended with a goalless draw at home to Everton. They have lost all but two of their away games to date.

Away from home, Birmingham have scored just nine goals and conceded twenty-five, and have a 78% loss rate on their travels. They have failed to keep any clean sheets away from home and have failed to score in 44% of their visits.

Danger Players

To beat Birmingham, City will have to stop the two Quinns. Defender Louise Quinn is Birmingham’s top scorer with five goals in the WSL, while striker Lucy Quinn has provided the most assists with three.

Jade Pennock, Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri all have two goals each, while Greek striker Sarri has also claimed two assists.

Defender Lisa Robertson is the most booked player with six yellow cards this season.

Who’s the Boss?

Darren Carter is currently at the helm for Birmingham. He took over the reigns in November 2021 when Scott Booth was dismissed.

Last Time Out

City ran out 3-2 winners when these two teams met in December. Christie Murray put the home side ahead after 28 minutes. Georgia Stanway levelled for City, only form Louise Quinn to put Birmingham back in front. Lauren Hemp equalised just before half-time. Ellen White produced a winner in the 89th minute to give City the three points and condemn Birmingham to their eighth defeat in nine matches.