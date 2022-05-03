Manchester City v Real Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City are facing a tough Real Madrid side who look to make things difficult for them after a rugged first leg. City take a 4-3 lead to Madrid.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Time and Date: Wed. 04 May 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato

Assistants: Ciro Carbone, Alessandro Giallatini

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati

Assistant VAR: Paolo Valeri

Fourth Official: Davide Massa

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream on TUDN. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview/Form Guide

City won a hard-earned but ultimately comfortable 4-0 victory over Leeds United. Real did the job vs Espanyol winning also by 4-0 and are La Liga champions.

This game should be more of the same as the first leg and hopefully City can take advantage of these. City have won at the Bernabeu before and we’ll see if they can again.

A cracking match is in store for us. Pep vs Carletto. A ticket to the UCL final on the line.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are notable as John Stones and Nathan Ake are doubtful.

For Real, Alaba, Jovic, Gutierrez, Hazard, and Bale are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid, City advance 5-4 on Aggregate.