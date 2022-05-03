Kevin De Bruyne: “I back my team to perform at the high level needed to win the game tomorrow.”

Kevin De Bruyne knows the task ahead of him and his Manchester City teammates tomorrow as they face a tough Real Madrid side! Speaking at the pre match presser, he stressed the importance of playing City’s style, a mentality fight and much more.

Let’s dive in-

“I think if we play the way we played last week, we have the potential to be one of the best teams but we have to show that,” April’s Etihad Player of the Month De Bruyne stated.

“If we play below that, Madrid can win because they are also one of the best teams and the quality they have is amazing.

“But I back my team to perform at the high level needed to win the game tomorrow.

“I think we are in a very good way. The fact we have not won it yet is the only criticism we can get. The rest, we have been there loads of times, fighting to win it.

“The consistency has been amazing, pretty much as good as anyone else. We just need to get over the line and [Wednesday] is another step.

“I am thinking we are in better shape now. I remember when we played [in the 2016 semi-final trip to Real Madrid] it wasn’t the greatest end to the season.

“Madrid was a powerhouse at that time. We lost 1-0 in the end with an own goal. It was a pretty boring game.

“We are in better shape now. I think we are a better team with a better set-up, we play better and we have more experience now. Hopefully, we are better prepared.

“No matter the game, we are well prepared. It doesn’t matter if it is the League Cup against a lower league side, it’s the same amount of detail. It’s easier to watch a Madrid game on TV than a team from the lower leagues. Whatever the game, we want to win but the detail is pretty much the same – no matter what the game.

“It’s two attacking teams who like to play football. We played a very good game back then but that’s in the past. We have a different game ahead of tomorrow and it starts back to 0-0 so we need our A-game to win.

“It’s a game everyone wants to see. Everybody is anticipating a great game and we will try and bring out the best we have and hopefully progress to Paris.”