Manchester City News Update May 3, 2022

A real news worthy few days as Manchester City and the City Football Group have plenty of updates, We’ll touch on possible CFG expansion, Kyle Walker update and much more!

Let’s dive right in-

1 Kyle Walker is training

Kyle Walker was under much scrutiny as to whether he will play this week in the UCL’s semi final second leg vs Real Madrid. Today it was confirmed that he was a full participant in training and looks set to start tomorrow.

2 CFG close to acquiring Palermo FC, from Italy

A historic club could soon be a CFG club as reports out of La Gazetta in Italy have the deal being real close to being finalized. It would be a great purchase at an 80% share of the club for just €6 million ($6.3 million). Palermo are close to entering Serie B and would be a shrewd purchase by CFG.

3 Karen Bardsley Retires

The 37-year-old will officially hang up her gloves at the end of the current 2021/22 campaign, after a fantastic two decades worth of seasons. Speaking about the decision she said:

“As sad and strange as it is to be stepping away from something I’ve committed my entire young adult life to, ultimately it’s something I feel really proud of and I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I’ve left no stone unturned and I have no regrets about how I’ve applied myself and what I’ve achieved. “I feel incredibly proud of my career, but ultimately I’m really excited about the next steps and what is to come in the future, and I’m just very much looking forward to giving back to the football community in many other ways.”

Thank you, Karen!

4 Manchester City Announce friendly in historic Lambeu Field

City travel to America this summer when they play Bayern Munich at Green Bay Packers’ iconic Lambeau Field stadium in Wisconsin.

The friendly match, to be held on Saturday 23 July, will be the second of our preseason matches in the United States following on from the game we will play against Club America in Houston three days earlier.

Great news for fans in the States!