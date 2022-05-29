Raheem Sterling Joins List of Potential Manchester City Exits -report

Raheem Sterling joins four other players in the possible exit row. The star Englishman has had a very successful spell at Manchester City and it could be his time is up.

The report states it would only be for Real Madrid, who after the Kylian Mbappe debacle is looking for a star winger. Sterling fits that bill.

His absence at the PL title parade was of much concern to some and i could have bearings here.

Sterling joins, Oleks Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus as other City players rumored to be wanting a move away.

This one does seem less likely and why could see two of the four leaving, but not more. The crux of it will be for Sterling to stay he will need a new and improved deal, more than likely making him one of City’s highest earners.

We’ll see if he gets his wish or is rewarded with a new deal.

One thing is for sure, this will be one whirlwind of a summer window.