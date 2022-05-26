Manchester City Transfer Updates, Will Younger Players Stay or Go?

Welcome to another Manchester City transfer update! This time we take a look at the younger players futures as five players have been linked with moves fairly recently.

Let’s dive in-

Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu is a player of interest to Southampton, however it is not yet known whether any move from Man City this summer would be a loan or permanent. The keeper has done excellent in lower league play and is due a move to a higher club as his form increases.

Liam Delap

Southampton have also been long-time admirers of Liam Delap. They are looking for a loan according to The Athletic, and it could work out fairly well for all parties if given. Delap is in need of first team ball and doing so with a solid PL team could do wonders for him.

Jayden Braaf

Braaf has confirmed via his own Instagram he will leave the club this summer, His future seems set for either Belgium or Italy where ha has played. Braaf had an injured period at City and we wish him the best.

James McAtee

Athletic also report McAtee is is a firm source of interest for Southampton who now look to add three to four players from City’s famed academy. This player could use consistent first team football. A loan deal makes the most sense.

Cole Palmer

This player seems the least likely to move, given similar interest from the Saints. Pep however, gave him some playing time and with key departures in midfield a real possibility, he could see time with City next season.

This will be a fun summer, so many moves in and out of the club. We will hope its all for the better!