Arsenal will step up pursuit of Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus -report

Arsenal will step up their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus, after Mikel Arteta made the Manchester City forward his top striker target.

Representatives for the 25-year-old have been in England this week for talks, with Tottenham and Juventus also interested.

All that according to The Standard, who have the story well sourced and it does unfortunately seem Jesus is headed for the exit. A real shame as he was so good for City the last few months.

Pep Guardiola does have two new forwards coming in, but still it does come with some disappointment.

Gabriel has a pick of the litter with all the clubs interested, we’’ll see if the Arteta connection makes Arsenal more appealing.