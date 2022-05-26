Julian Alvarez Nets SIX goals, Sets Manchester City Fans Ablaze

Julian Alvarez is a man possessed by goals! He scored six goals in the final group game of the prestigious Copa Libertadores vs Alianza Lima (Peru).

The Argentine forward really turned it up a notch as he did something no one in the long and storied history of River Plate has ever done.

It goes to prove the scouting network is working and he will be a key piece this season for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

The goals came on all types of shots, angles and styles as he really showed his versatility. City twitter was on fire with reaction as it seemed a lot of fans were watching.

His manager Marcelo Gallardo had words for City after as well:

“Man City have got a diamond on their hands… I would gladly take him until December, but [Pep] Guardiola won’t even listen to me…”

No, thank you Marcelo, we’ll take him gladly in July!