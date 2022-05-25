Official: Caroline Weir and Karima Benameur Taieb Will Exit Manchester City

Manchester City have announced that Caroline Weir and Karima Benameur Taieb will leave the Club at the end of their current contracts this summer.

It feels like the end of an era with the women’s side amid so many departures.

Weir, joined in June 2018, made 124 appearances in all competitions, finding the back of the net on 38 occasions including three memorable Goal of the Season winning efforts in consecutive home Manchester derbies.

The Scotland international also helped the team to secure four trophies in as many years in the form of two Continental Tyres League Cups and two Vitality Women’s FA Cups.

Taieb meanwhile made the switch to the Academy Stadium in September 2019 from Paris FC and made 24 appearances in her three years at City, 17 of which came in the 2021/22 campaign, and was a part of two trophy successes during her time here.

We will see how recruiting goes as this will be a heavy roster turn over this summer. Best of luck to the players!