Changes are Coming to Manchester City: State of the Roster Report

After winning the Premier League, we Manchester City fans are excited to see how we play next season. Amid the latest signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez which will join our squad for next season.

Plus, we have been linked with Kalvin Phillips, Mateus Nuñes, Marc Cucurella, over the last few weeks.

Let’s predict how the squad may look next season, keep in mind there could be many more changes in he next few month

At goalkeeper, we will have Ederson starting. with Zach Steffen at backup unless Steffen wants to leave for more game time or we decide to get another keeper who can challenge Ederson to the limits. I hope Carson stays as he's a good experienced guy to have in the dressing room and he can come and play if required.

GK: Ederson, Steffen?, Carson

In defence, I think we will stick with the same options but sign a left back like Cucurrela if the rumours are to be believed.

Defence: LB: Cucurrela? Zinchenko CB: Laporte Ake Dias Stones RB:Walker, Cancelo

In midfield we will lose the legendary Fernandinho at CDM of course because he is returning to his home nation, probably will be replaced with Kalvin Phillips or Mateus Nunes. I reckon Gündogan will stay.

Midfield: CDM: Rodri Kalvin Phillips/Nunes? CM: Gündogan Foden/Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva

In attack, we will welcome new additions in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. However, we will lose a player in my opinion in attack possibly one of Sterling and Jesus or Mahrez unless they choose to renew as we will not want to lose them for free. If they do decide to leave we might need to sign a winger or two. Also, I think Cole Palmer will play a little bit more next season.

Attack: Foden/Grealish Alvarez Haaland Mahrez? Sterling? Jesus? Palmer

A lot of questions and possible roster turnover in the coming months.

What do you think? Let me know your thoughts below!