Has Jack Grealish Validated Last Year’s Fee?

Jack Grealish is a man of many qualities and one who has been criticized heavily since his move to Manchester City from Aston Villa. From playing time being less than stellar and his performances being not up toCity standard, many had justified qualms about the player.

So in the last two months he completely improved and seemed to have finally ‘understood’ Pep Guardiola’s role for him and he’s been much better for it. Whether it was vs Real Madrid where he nearly won City the tie single handily or just recently vs West Ham where he saved City from a shock result he has really stepped his game up!

Now, is it a simple yes or no as to whether he has validated the large fee paid for him last summer? Probably not, but winning this title was in part to him as well as the other excellent players all who provided their worth.

In that case, then yes his fee is validated and we can only expect him to be better next season with the arrival of a true killer in Erling Haaland and more experience with his current teammates.

The future is bright for Jack and Manchester City.