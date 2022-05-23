Pep Guardiola Reflects on Team of Legends, Back to Back PL Titles

Manchester City have done it again and lived another incredible moment as three goals in five minutes sent City to another Premier League title! Despite all the setbackks, injuries and so much more, Pep and the teams showed real resolve and claimed the title, again!

Pep Guardiola reflected after about his teams is the best and already full of legends among other comments, let’s check it out:

“These guys are legends already” “People have to admit it. These players are absolutely eternal in this club.” “Hopefully tomorrow we can celebrate in Manchester’s streets with our cigars and beers,” “I will bring my cigar, don’t worry.” “When you win in this country, four in five, it’s because these guys are so special, we’ll be remembered. First time 100 points, second in Brighton, third without people. Wow, winning with our people is the best!”

Just a great time all around! Parade will be incredible!