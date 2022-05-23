Fernandinho Reflects on Final Match with Manchester City

Fernandinho, playing in his final game for City, believes that the team showed the spirit that is in the club’s DNA. A great and worthy farewell for him and the team who backed him.

Let’s check out his feelings and quotes:

“It feels like we came back from the dead to win the league! From 2-0 down, playing at home, we were nervous, but the crowd made the difference,” he said.

“They struggled a bit in defence, we struggled to find the spaces. We had so many set-pieces but it wasnt enough to score. They had a good counter.

“At the end, Cancelo, Gundogan, Kevin [De Bruyne], Raz came in and made the difference.

“This is the Man City spirit. You never give up. You always go to the end. It happened ten years ago and it’s happened again.

“We have the same traits. We’re fighters, we never give up.”

“It’s a really emotional day for me,” he admitted after the victory at the Etihad Stadium.

“I want to thank everyone here. In the last two years when they chose me to be captain I always tried to be in a position to help them. Of course, these people deserve by far to be in the position they are in.

“I am really proud. When I came over I dreamed to be in the Champions League.

“I’m really grateful for City. It was a beautiful journey here and for sure they will always be in my heart.”