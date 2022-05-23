Oleks Zinchenko Reflects on Special PL Win for himself and Manchester City

Oleks Zinchenko really stepped up these last two month and played exceptionally well yesterday in wht was the triumh on apr with 93:20. He was quite emotional after the match as well and how could you not be? From the turmoil in his native Ukraines to the pain he must feel amid it all, Zinchenko earned this win as much as anybody else,

Let’s check out his quotes post celebration-

“It’s unforgettable for me, for all Ukrainians which are starving, surviving in my country because of Russian aggression. I’m so proud to be Ukrainian.

I’d love to bring this PL title to Ukraine - they deserve it.

“(Fernandinho is) one of the best players I’ve ever played with.

“He’s a special player and person for me as well because I’ve seen him since I was a kid at Shakhtar (Donetsk).

“The way he was playing and training, I know a lot of stories about him.

“There is one moment which showed me who Fernandinho is, when he broke his leg, everyone said it was finished for him but two years after he signed for City and the rest is history.”