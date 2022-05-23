Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden Credit Mentality and Sergio Aguero Echoes to Manchester City PL Triumph

Two players who played key roles in the Manchester City triumph are Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden. Both offensively and defensively, these two proved their mettle as two of the mosts ready and available players all season.

Let’s check out their quotes on this monumental title!

Phil Foden

“It’s definitely got to be up there with Sergio’s moment!” he said on the pitch after lifting the trophy. “The team that Pep has built, we always keep believing until the end. Not many teams could do that. “I still hasn’t fully sank in. I couldn’t believe we went two goals down. The courage that we showed was unbelievable so I’m so happy to be a part of this special team.” The England international also heaped the praise on Ilkay Gundogan, whose two goals were pivotal in the second half turnaround. “What a guy! He came on and changed the whole game! He always knows where the ball is going to be in and around the box. “He’s such a clever player. He was always there in the right place at the right time.”

Aymeric Laporte