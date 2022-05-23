Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne Championship Reaction

Three stars of the team in Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish reacted to the back to back Premier League Title win. From jubilation to vindication, all three expressed great comments.

Let’s check them out-

Raheem Sterling

“It shows the consistency,” he said. “It shows what a talented bunch of group we have and the determination to keep on winning. This is an unbelievable achievement. “Each year we come in and we know how difficult it will be,” “It’s a great one to add to the tally. It’s an unbelievable achievement.”

Kevin De Bruyne

“That’s why it is that hard. That makes us proud. We managed to find a way.” “It’s so different you can’t explain it. You try to stay as calm as possible. “I think for about 10 seconds you doubt yourself, then you just go for it. “2-1 changed the whole situation for me. The stadium changes, the atmosphere, the players, then we just didn’t look back. “Ilkay [Gundogan] and Zinchenko changed the game today.”

Jack Grealish

“It’s unbelievable. I ran down the tunnel and cried my eyes out,” “Honestly, I can’t put it into words, I was crying my eyes out. The medal means everything. For me, I’ve never won it so I’m so happy! “As a kid you want to win the Premier League and to win the Premier League… I can’t put it into words honestly. “We know how good of a side Villa are and they showed it. With our quality we can beat anyone.” “In four words, harder than I thought. I’ve enjoyed every minute. I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone but honestly this makes up for it,” Grealish added. “I know that I can (kick-on) and I certainly will. I feel like I played my part, like that goal v West Ham. I can kick on so much more. “I know myself how much of a role I have to play at this club.

Just great vibes all through out! Great job by all involved in making this title win incredibly special!