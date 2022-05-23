Manchester City are Premier League Champions, AGAIN: Reactions & Tweets

Manchester City did the unthinkable and scored three goals in five minutes! The in gave City the fourth title in five seasons under Pep Guardiola and further secured his legacy as not only a City legend, but one o the best managers of all time. 30+ trophies for him since he started in tis business.

On we move to more glory and the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The last game is always special, a lot of emotions. The moment we scored the goal it changed everything.

“I told them it is normal, but you have to handle it. Oleks gave us a lot in the second half. We scored the goal and got the momentum and our fans did the rest.

“Ilkay Gundogan is the best runner in second positions that we have. We arrive in the sides with Joao and Oleks. And we have people with the sense of tempo in the final third- but he is the best.

“We are legends. When you win four titles in five years then it’s because these guys are so special. We will be remembered. We won with 100%, second one at Brighton, winning at home with our people is the best.

“The moment we scored and equalised quickly we had a feeling that we had the chance to score the third.

“Today I have no energy to think about next season. We are champions again! We will defend our crown again and again.