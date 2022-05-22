MANCHESTER CITY ARE BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND QMR

Manchester City 3, Ilkay Gundogan 76’ 81’, Rodrigo 78’

Aston Villa 2, Matty Cash 37’, Phillipe Coutinho 69’

Manchester City have been crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola and the club’s fourth title success in the last five seasons.

A hugely dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the final game of the season delivered the title and saw City finish one point ahead of second-place Liverpool at the end of a supreme battle for first place.

It marks Pep Guardiola’s 11th major title since becoming City manager in 2016, a period which has seen style of play revolutionized by the Catalan and his coaching staff.

With 38 league matches this season, we have won 29, drawn six and lost three, scoring 99 goals in the process.

City have once again shown remarkable consistency this term, with our squad regularly rotated throughout the season and every player contributing significantly to this success.

A complete title victory despite the spate of injuries and chaos.

Manchester City are well deserved champions and mentality monsters in the Premier League!