Premier League Player of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the 2021/22 Premier League Player of the Season. Another award for City!

The Manchester City midfielder has been recognised with the prestigious prize for the second time after another outstanding campaign during which he has played a key role in the hopes to win a fourth title in five years.

De Bruyne has scored a career-high 15 Premier League goals and his exceptional form has seen him come out on top in the fan vote ahead of team-mate Joao Cancelo, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Another well deserved award as the numbers and play speak for themselves. Hopes of another PL title are still alive as well as Kevin and the club go for it in the last match vs Aston Villa. A win and they will be champions!

Congrats, Kevin!