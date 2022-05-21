Phil Foden Wins PL Young Player of the Year

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second consecutive year. A wel deserved award for the City and English National Team star.

The Manchester City midfielder has retained the annual prize following another campaign in which he has once again proven himself to be one of the most talented youngsters in the country.

With nine goals and five assists to his name, Foden equalled last years production from 2020/21 and his great form was enough to stave off competitors of England colleagues Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and the Crystal Palace duo Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell in the fan vote.

Foden now look to end the season on a high not as the club will look to win the final match of the season and by doing so will make them Champions of the Premier League and England.

Congrats, Phil!