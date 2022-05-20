Manchester City Transfer Rumour Round-Up

With the Signing of Erling Haaland practically in the bag, and some players rumoured to be on the move, Manchester City are now being linked to some other names across the footballing spectrum. Here, we take a look at some of the names linked with a move to Manchester and some who could possibly be on their way out.

Incoming?

This week, City have been linked again with Paul Pogba, although it is rumoured that this summer’s free agent has turned down any potential contract due to fears of his status with United fans. That will be much to the relief of 51% of Bitter and Blue readers who, in our recent poll, voted to keep Pogba away from the club.

The Frenkie de Jong rumours picked up the pace earlier in the week, with the midfielder apparently ready to sacrifice a reported £6m in unpaid wages at Barcelona to secure a move. De Jong has also been warned against a move to United by former Liverpool and City midfielder Steve McManaman, who has suggested he stay at Barca rather than move to Manchester. So, he’s being advised to stay at a club that effectively isn’t paying him. Got it!

It is well-documented that City are on the look-out for a left-back considering the (alleged) actions of Benjamin Mendy, which could see his contract terminated. Manager Pep Guardiola looks to have turned to Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and it could take as little as £3m to secure his services.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea’s Mason Mount have been touted, but there has been nothing concrete.

However, a move for Leeds England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be a possibility, particularly if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League this weekend. Phillips is a life-long Leeds supporter is also a target for Manchester United but, given their fans tumultuous relationship with United, it has been rumoured he will snub (yes snub) a move to Old Trafford in favour of the blues of City.

Farewell?

Fernandinho will be leaving the blues after nine glorious years with the club, but sadly, it looks like Ilkay Gundogan will be joining him. The German midfielder has been a star at the Etihad Stadium, and was inspirational last season as his goals fired City towards the league title. He will be sorely missed by the fans if he does depart this summer.

Gabriel Jesus is still being linked with a move to Arsenal, while Raheem Sterling could find himself on his way to Spain as part of a potential deal for de Jong.

What do you think? Who would you like to see join Haaland at City next season?