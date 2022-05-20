Thank You, Fernandinho, - Manchester City Supporters

A near decade of Brazilian excellence!

Fernandinho is set to make his 383rd and final appearance for Manchester City on Sunday. A fitting end to the best Brazilian to ever grace the Premier League.

After paying just £4 million of his £34 million transfer fee to push through his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2013, the Brazilian has become a club and Premier League legend in midfield. A shrewd move by himself and City.

He has won 11 major trophies and could earns number 12 should City win the game on Sunday.

City know only three points will guarantee them a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, with club captain Fernandinho surely drooling at the possibility of such a fitting end to a storied career!

Pep Guardiola had some words for his longtime captain-

“We are together since day one. He’s one of them, became captain,” “We experience many good moments and bad moments together. A generous guy puts the team first over him. He knows it, I’m more than happy to have met him in my life and work together. “We wish him all the best in the future and his last season in Brazil, maybe he will be a manager. I’m sure we’ll meet again in the future.”

Ferna will return to Athletico Paranaense in his homeland and we all thank him for his many years of excellent play and leadership!

I’m sure at the Etihad he will receive a more than warm welcome and farewell!