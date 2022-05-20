Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an up and down Aston Villa.

The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final match, a win and City will be champions!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 22 May 2022 Kickoff at 16:00 (GMT-UK) 11.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock/Universo/Telemundo (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Before Sunday’s draw with West Ham, City had been on a run of five straight victories in the Premier League, scoring 22 and conceding just two in the process.

A massive game here with plenty of storylines, City vs Pool rejects, Pep vs Steven, A strong City, Grealish vs former club and more.

After taking over in November, Gerrard enjoyed an initial upturn in form which has since levelled out.

In their last six matches, Villa have lost to Tottenham and Liverpool, drew with Palace and Leicester and beaten Norwich and Burnley.

A fun match is ahead of a possible championship

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and John Stones are out.

The Villains have Konsa, Hause and Bailey as probable outs.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa