Kyle Walker and John Stones Return to Training, Manchester City Hopeful for Finale

A boon for Manchester City fans as two beloved defenders are back in actioN!

City defensive pair John Stones and Kyle Walker were pictured taking part in training this afternoon ahead of the must-win Premier League finale versus Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to make it four league titles in five years.

The team has really suffered a defensive crisis in the last month with Stones, Walker, and Ruben Dias unavailable for various injuries, it resulted in Fernandinho having to step into the role at a crucial time and Oleksandr Zinchenko having to jump in at what seemed a minutes notice.

While all have performed admirably, it’s great news to have a nearly fresh squad for the finale as a win will give us the title.. A true miracle as both were presumed lost for the season.

We’ll see if they play Sunday, but no doubt we will all be hopeful!