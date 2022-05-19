 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Official: Manchester City Debut 2022/23 Home Kit

A new and fantastic kit!

By Saul Garcia
/ new
mancity.com

A great day for blue fans and Colin Bell and his family. Manchester City have debuted their new 22/23 home kit and it hit us all right in the feelings. A jersey dedicated to The King and one that implements old traditions like claret in to a new modern look.

It also looks great and the design is top notch. A great kit all throughout. Even on the players it looks spectacular, one of my favorite since Puma took over.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...