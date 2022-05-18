Manchester City Women: Scott Departure Confirmed but Shaw Stays

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott has confirmed she will be leaving Manchester City Women, making her the second departure of the summer.

It had been rumoured that manager Gareth Taylor was planning a summer clear-out and all-time top goalscorer Georgia Stanway has been the first to leave when she joined Bayern Munich earlier this week.

Now, England midfielder Scott has announced she will also be leaving the club, ending an eight-year affiliation with the blues.

“In a way, I never thought I’d be here saying goodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end eventually and I’ve had so many amazing memories along the way,” Scott said after making the announcement.

“I’ve had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells, but I’ve always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer. It’s been a real journey over the last eight or so years. I remember sitting down and hearing the plans of what the club were going to do, and I was so excited to be a part of that.

“Looking back at what we’ve achieved in that time in terms of trophies and generally as a team, I can’t really believe it. I’m forever grateful that I’ve been surrounded by such talented players and coaching staff who have enabled me to develop and grow as a player.”

And the midfielder made a special mention to the fans who have supported her since her arrival from Everton in 2013. “I’d like to say a massive thank you to our supporters too –they’ve just been incredible, especially for me personally, and I feel as though we’ve built a special relationship over the years. I’m sure we’ll stay in touch wherever my next step takes me and they know, as with so many people at City, that they’re always welcome for a coffee.”

Scott spent the remainder of this season on loan at Aston Villa, while she finished last season back at her former club, Everton.

In other transfer news, it appears that striker Khadija Shaw will remain at the club despite attracting interest from PSG. The Jamaican star has been linked with a return to France, but the club are reluctant to let the striker, who scored nine WSL goals last season, leave so early in her contract.

And the future of two other City stars are still undecided. Lucy Bronze, who only returned to the club last September, and Caroline Weir are both understood to have been offered contracts abroad, but no definitive decision has been made as yet.