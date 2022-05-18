Latest Updates on Trio of Manchester City Stalwarts

We have three new updates on how the deals or exits of three Manchester City players are going. We’ll get you up to date on Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

The movement is already rapid and the window has not yet opened officially so it would bare to admit this will be a crazy transfer window for City and most teams.

On Gabriel Jesus, ESPN has reported that until Jesus requests a move he will be a part of the team’s plan. Let’s remember he has perhaps the most interest of the three as Arsenal and various Serie A teams want him on.

Ilkay Gundogan, boy has this one been a whirlwind. Now, latest reports have him staying at City for at least another year. This would make sense and put him more in line with Fernandinho as they let deals expire and move back home. Gundo deserves his picka nd he will get it next summer.

Lastly, Raheem Sterling, will hold more talks over his future this summer. The 27-year-old is making himself a central piece to City‘s plans before committing to a long-term deal. Sterling would be open to exploring options abroad if he leaves.

Three updates as we have a whirlwind summer window coming up!