Marc Cucurella Latest Name Linked to Manchester City

Several reports from all over England have linked the fullback and Spain player, Marc Cucurella, to Manchester City.

The general knowledge being that the player has impressed mightily in his short time at Brighton. Pep would love to have him as he is a really versatile and serviceable at both fullback and center back. Add that he can get forward and is a solid defender and we have a perfect signing.

The price would not be insurmountable either as £30M has been bandied about which is fair and could work for all parties.

This one could be wrapped soon as multiple outlets have negotiations starting this weekend and could be done before June, that would be good news for all involved.

It would be another piece in the puzzle as City do a mini refresh on the team ahead of a monster year with the Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland arrivals has ratcheted up expectations.