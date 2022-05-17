Stanway Confirms Manchester City Women Departure

Georgia Stanway has confirmed she is to leave Manchester City Women at the end of the season, brining a close to her seven-year association with the blues. The England star made her club debut at 16 and has made 165 appearances for the club, while becoming City’s all-time top goalscorer.

But, with her contract ending this summer, Stanway has decided it is time to move on and looks set to complete a move to Germany to join Bayern Munich Women. Speaking ahead of her move, Stanway was full of praise for the club, and seemed to stop short of ruling out a return to City in the future.

“I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer. I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies. A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

“I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player.”

Stanway leaves having scored 57 goals for the blues, and also has three League Cup, three FA Cups and one WSL title to her name.

It’s difficult to see her go, but we wish her all the best at Bayern and hope to see her back in a blue shirt one day.