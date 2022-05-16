Manchester City Women Have Several Stars Set for Departure -reports

A massive roster turnover could be a reality for the Manchester City women’s side. Today as the season has closed for the majority of the leagues around the world, the transfer machine as been roaring.

Let’s discuss the possible departures-

The first being Bunny Shaw to PSG. This deal could be wrapped quickly, but the team don’t want to lose her and the feeling is she is the one the team want to keep the most. PSG can pay and City will more than likely have to match, but I can’t see her leaving so soon after she arrived.

Second, Lucy Bronze to the NWSL, this one has been rumored for a while with Louisville the most likely destination. A blow to City as she has been a key player for most of her tenure. This one is probably the most inevitable of the lot.

Georgia Stanway to Bayern Munich. This one broke fairly recently and the interest is real and ferocious. Stanway should stay she has been a real stalwart for the club and I’d have no doubt if wages are matched, she’d stay.

One more is Caroline Weir to Real Madrid, though she has the most interest from abroad. Including, Bayern and PSG, who could take her from City. Weir’s departure woud sting, she’s been so good and crucial for City, have to imagine it’d be about a new challenge for her, and saying no to Real Madrid is not easy.

We’ll keep you updated on all departures.

To end on a positive note, City will work the window hard as Laia Alexandria, Leila Ouahabi and Deyna Castellanos are rumored additions that are all close to being finalized.

We’ll see how the window shakes out, but one thing is for certain and that is this will be Manchester City’s noisiest in years.