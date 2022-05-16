Official: Manchester City Sell Pedro Porro to Sporting CP

It has now been made official: Sporting CP have signed Pedro Porro on a permanent transfer from Manchester City.

A previous report from Record in Portugal had confirmed Sporting triggered an €8.5M buy option, a €45M release clause would be in his new deal, while City does have a small positive as it will have a €20M buy-back clause.

The swift resolution amid dealings for Matheus Nunes could speed proceedings up rather rapidly. Porro gets his deal and Sporting could be more obliged to sell Nunes for a fair deal and do it quickly.

Porro meanwhile was more than solid for the Portuguese side, and with a possible buy back don’t be surprised if City use it next summer, especially if they fail to sign a fullback this summer.