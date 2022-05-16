Ilkay Gundogan Set to Depart Manchester City -report

A bad day for Manchester City departures.

As City have another player lined up for an exit, that according to Keegan at the Daily Mail:

Ilkay Gundogan has been told by #ManCity that he is free to find another club this summer. With one year remaining on his current contract, it has been communicated to the @ManCity midfielder that an extension to his existing deal is unlikely.



[via @MikeKeegan_DM] https://t.co/6XwzCNZEDq — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 16, 2022

He would join Gabriel Jesus in the listed for sale team and could have more join them. Gundo has been a huge piece of City’s puzzle and for what he was brought in for, has more than outplayed his deal. He deserves to leave on his terms. Barcelona or a Serie A seem his likely destinations.

Who could forget his trailblazing streak of scoring goals last season to help City win the title. Among many more memories, Ilkay was perhaps best as a leader on and off of it.

His leaving will be felt and only added to CIty’s wish list. Not the best of news.

A list that could include two new midfielders, a fullback and even another player.

Best of luck, Ilkay!