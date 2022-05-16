 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ilkay Gundogan Set to Depart Manchester City -report

A bad day for departure news.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A bad day for Manchester City departures.

As City have another player lined up for an exit, that according to Keegan at the Daily Mail:

He would join Gabriel Jesus in the listed for sale team and could have more join them. Gundo has been a huge piece of City’s puzzle and for what he was brought in for, has more than outplayed his deal. He deserves to leave on his terms. Barcelona or a Serie A seem his likely destinations.

Who could forget his trailblazing streak of scoring goals last season to help City win the title. Among many more memories, Ilkay was perhaps best as a leader on and off of it.

His leaving will be felt and only added to CIty’s wish list. Not the best of news.

A list that could include two new midfielders, a fullback and even another player.

Best of luck, Ilkay!

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...