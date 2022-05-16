Why Has Manchester City’s Title Win in 2012 Never Been Questioned? – Rooney

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has asked why Manchester City’s dramaticfinal day win over Queens Park Rangers has never been questioned – ten years after it happened.

In one of the most iconic finale’s to a Premier League season, Edin Dzeko levelled the score at 2-2 before Sergio Aguero’s last minute winner sparked scenes of utter jubilation in the stands and, on the side of the pitch and even some in the away end.

But City’s triumph that day in 2012 has left a bitter taste in Rooney’s mouth, and the Derby County boss has now questioned why the win was never looked into by the football authorities.

“City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that’s never been questioned. I find that strange,” explained Rooney, who scored the goal to win their match at Sunderland, leading to their supporters to prematurely celebrate a 13th title win.

Rooney also said QPR keeper Paddy Kenny ‘should have done better for a couple of the goals,’ and suggested striker Djibril Cisse, who scored QPR’s equaliser, was celebrating after the game with the City players.

United thought they’d done enough at Sunderland to clinch the league title but, due to a lengthy delay that involved Joey Barton getting sent off and trying to take a City player with him, the blues match went on five minutes longer than United’s.

Dzeko equalised in the second minute of injury time, before Aguero’s legendary 93:20 moment wrote his name into City folklore.

I’m sure Rooney would be furious if he saw footage of QPR fans celebrating as Aguero scored. Best not let him see it!