Manchester City Level in London, 2-2 vs West Ham: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City played a revved second half fightback to rescue a point against West Ham United which keeps the fate of the Premier League title race in City’s hands heading in the final game of the season.

A wild game as there was chaos defensively, a missed penalty and so much back and forth. City perhaps could have got more, but the race is still in the players hands.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It was a really good game. I think we played more than decent in the first half. Chances were so difficult to attack them. “Very pleased to come back against West Ham like we did in this stadium. The transition with Antonio is so difficult to control and in two uncertain balls, it looks like nothing is happening, they put a ball in behind, Bowen gets it really well and finished. “We scored an early goal and had a really good second half. A point that we gained.” “I can assure you of something - in one week our stadium will be sold out, will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together. “To do this is an incredible privilege, after many years together. It is incredible. “To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it. “We are going to rest for two days, mentally disconnect and then we are going to train for three or four days and prepare for the game on Sunday. “It will be tough, emotional and we have to analyse what we have to do to beat Aston Villa, but we will give everything that we have for 95 minutes to win, I’m pretty sure of that... everything that we have.”

