Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 West Ham United

Manchester City 2, Jack Grealish 49’, Vladimir Coufal 69’ OG

West Ham 2, Jarrod Bowen 24’ 45’

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have drawn away in London as the title chase will come to the final match.

Manchester City draw after playing a real dicey and chaotic match. They deserved this perhaps the win after a missed penalty by Riyad Mharez constrained us to a draw. A pretty fair result away in the Premier League.

A slight rotated side is what Pep started with and with decent performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, though some chaotic defending hurt us.

A tough match filled with domination from City and few finishing chances. Man City played well enough to keep us top by four now and it will come down to the final match.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a decent one overall with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus playing well.

City had so many other players who did ok like Rodrigo.

The story of the night is that City draw away and keep a four point gap with one agme ahead.

A satisfactory day of football.

