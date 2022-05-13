Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an up and down West Ham.

The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final two matches.

Venue: London Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 15 May 2022 Kickoff at 3:00 (GMT-UK) 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Simon Long.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock/Universo/Telemundo (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City boast a great away league record so far this season, losing just once way back in the opening game of the season away to Tottenham.

As for the Hammers, their form has dipped of late, with David Moyes’ side winning just once in their last five Premier League games, though they won last time out, beating Norwich 4-0 at Carrow Road.

It should be a fun match, Pep vs Moyes is a good one.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and John Stones are out. Ferna and Aymeric Laporte are questionable.

The Hammers have Ogbonna, Dawson, Antonio and Benrahma as probable outs.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-3 West Ham