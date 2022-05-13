Pep Talk: “Getting three points will be an incredible step to trying to finish the job.”

Pep Guardiola had time today! He addressed several critics of him and the team, previewed the West Ham match, injury updates and much more!
On West Ham/early goals
“They are playing to qualify for Europa League next season. I expect the best West Ham, playing in the final or not.
“This morning I watched their last game; the games we played against them this season and we will do what we have to do.”
“I don’t know. If this happened, it’s because the team started really well, but I don’t know the reason why.
“If it’s happened it is because they start focused, with good rhythm and know exactly what to do. It is so important.
“We can manage the pace and the rhythm we need to play the game. I am more concerned with how we react in the bad moments; all big teams are defined in that way.”
“West Ham have been extraordinary the last two seasons, not just this one,” said Pep.
“They had an incredible season and are so strong in many departments. At set pieces and in the middle with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, quality with Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.
“A top side, a difficult one, but at the same time we know how important it is. Getting three points will be an incredible step to trying to finish the job.”
On critics
“The former players Dimitar Berbatov, Clarence Seedorf, Patrice Evra... these type of people were there.
“I played against them and I didn’t see this kind of personality when we destroyed them in the Champions League final against United.
“(They say) we don’t have personality because we concede in the last minutes, and after the last two games we have personality.
“Personality is what we have done in the last five years. Maybe Liverpool is going to win all four titles or just one. Am I going to say they don’t have personality or that they had a bad season?
“Of course they have and of course they are good, but sometimes in football, it happens.
“It is football, you cannot control it. When you always arrive in the latter stages, semi-finals, finals, it is incredible.
“This for me, because we arrive until the end, playing a lot of games, this is the most important thing.”
A great Pep presser as he has really let loose on his detractors. The preview also served him well to buffer the criticism and as the game is must win, Pep and the team will be more than ready for it.
