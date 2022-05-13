Pep Talk: “Getting three points will be an incredible step to trying to finish the job.”

Pep Guardiola had time today! He addressed several critics of him and the team, previewed the West Ham match, injury updates and much more!

On West Ham/early goals

“They are playing to qualify for Europa League next season. I expect the best West Ham, playing in the final or not.

“This morning I watched their last game; the games we played against them this season and we will do what we have to do.”

“I don’t know. If this happened, it’s because the team started really well, but I don’t know the reason why.

“If it’s happened it is because they start focused, with good rhythm and know exactly what to do. It is so important.

“We can manage the pace and the rhythm we need to play the game. I am more concerned with how we react in the bad moments; all big teams are defined in that way.”

“West Ham have been extraordinary the last two seasons, not just this one,” said Pep.

“They had an incredible season and are so strong in many departments. At set pieces and in the middle with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, quality with Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

“A top side, a difficult one, but at the same time we know how important it is. Getting three points will be an incredible step to trying to finish the job.”