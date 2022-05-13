Manchester City Debut Sergio Aguero Statue

Manchester City have debuted and honored one of our all time greats, in Sergio Aguero, as they revealed a statue at the Etihad Stadium.

From the official statement:

Manchester City Football Club are today delighted to unveil a permanent statue of Club legend Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium on the tenth anniversary of the Club’s first Premier League title and the iconic ‘93:20’ moment. Emerging from darkness into first light at day-break this morning and revealed to fans around the world with a specially commissioned video to mark the occasion, the statue of Sergio Aguero completes a trinity alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva, commemorating a defining era for the Club.

A truly great day as the club celebrates the famous and wonderful 93:20 moment that earned City a Premier League title now 10 years ago!

Aguero even spoke and was more than appreciative:

“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving. In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.” Sculptor, Andy Scott, added: “It has been an honour to work on a project that means so much to Manchester City fans around the world in celebration of such an important player in the life of this football club. I was under no illusions about how important this was to the Club, to the fans, to Sergio himself and I hope that this statue brings joy and happiness to all who see it.”

Congratulations Aguero and well done Man City!