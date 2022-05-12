Kevin De Bruyne: “It should have been five to be honest!”

Kevin De Bruyne produced a fantastic performance as he nailed four goals past Wolves and won the match seemingly single handed. A game that so much riding on it as the win puts City four points from back to back Premier League titles!

Let’s check out his quotes after the match-

“It was pretty nice. When you score four goals it’s always something special,” he said. “It should have been five to be honest! I think we played well and controlled the game really well,” the Belgian reflected. “I think the third one [best goal]. That strike is the cleanest. I hit it really hard in the corner. Out of the three that was the purest I’d say. If you miss you miss, you have to go for the opportunity. “It’s just whenever you get the opportunity you don’t hesitate. I’m never afraid to shoot with my left. Even if it doesn’t go in, it creates a problem for the opposition. “We could have scored more, to do that against Wolves who are defensively sound was impressive. Our front four found the right moments. “Phil [Foden] and Raheem [Sterling] have such good movement in behind that it worked really well, the team worked really well. “Central, I’m the best,”

Wow, what a day and performance by him and the team. So close to another League title.